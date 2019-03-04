According to The Daily Dispatch, a local newspaper, the sudden death of Nyoho happened when he was leaving the North End Stadium in East London, South Africa on Saturday.

It has still not been established the reason why Siphiwo “Mawawa” Nyobo was gunned down by unidentified men who were on foot.

The president of South Africa Football Federation (SAFA) Danny Jordaan addressed members of the ABC Motsepe League clubs in East London on Sunday over squabbles

He is well known for his role as a business mogul and owner of lower tier side Tornado FC. The club recently grabbed the headlines when they took on Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs in the round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup- They managed to force the game into extra time, but their more fancied opponent eventually won the game 1-0.

Tornado FC, coached by former SuperSport United, AmaZulu and Santos goalkeeper Tshepo Motsoeneng, are top of the table in the Eastern Cape Stream and are on the verge of heading into the play-offs with only eight matches to go.