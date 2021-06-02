‘It was my best season’ – Appiah opens up on playing with Guardiola and Baggio

He struck a good rapport with Guardiola and former Ballon d’Or winner Baggio in midfield, as Brescia finished in the top half of the table.

Pulse Ghana

Individually, Appiah scored eight goals for the club, which earned him a move to Juventus the following season.

Speaking about his relationship with Guardiola and Baggio, the 40-year-old said he was at his best when he played alongside the duo.

“I scored eight goals in the 2002-2003 season with Brescia because when you are playing with Guardiola and Baggio, they make things simple for you,” Appiah told Joy Sports.

“Brescia was the best season in my career because Brescia was a small team and when I joined them we placed sixth in the league. Nobody expected us to do so well. I had the chance to play with Guardiola and Baggio.”

Appiah was Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, he went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.