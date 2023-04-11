‘Football should be run by footballers, it’s not about grammar’ – Stephen Appiah

Speaking in an interview with Sompa TV, the 42-year-old said football administration is not all about grammar while advocating for ex-footballers to run the sport.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said.

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.

“I hope that one day, not me Stephen Appiah necessarily, but I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support.”

Appiah called time on his football career in 2012, and was honoured with a testimonial game at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2015.

The former midfielder served as Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, Appiah went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.

He is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest-ever captains after helping to introduce a flat bonus structure for both local and foreign-based players.