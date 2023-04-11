ADVERTISEMENT
‘Football should be run by footballers, it’s not about grammar’ – Stephen Appiah

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah says he hopes to one day see an ex-footballer leading the administration of the sport in the country.

He noted that many of his former colleagues have been sidelined and are not being allowed to bring their knowledge to the fore.

Speaking in an interview with Sompa TV, the 42-year-old said football administration is not all about grammar while advocating for ex-footballers to run the sport.

“Legends and former players are not getting the chance around football administration. I have learnt something, that football is run by footballers. It is not the grammar or English that you speak,” he said.

“It is about insights, that is why when I went to Italy, without speaking Italian I could understand the coach who was speaking Italian.

“I hope that one day, not me Stephen Appiah necessarily, but I hope one day; one of us will get to lead and we will all support.”

Appiah called time on his football career in 2012, and was honoured with a testimonial game at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2015.

The former midfielder served as Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, Appiah went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.

He is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s greatest-ever captains after helping to introduce a flat bonus structure for both local and foreign-based players.

Since retiring, however, Appiah has not been involved in football in any capacity, rather preferring to work with brands as an ambassador.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
