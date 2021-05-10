Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

However, Appiah controversially left out Asamoah Gyan, who is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer.

Pulse Ghana

The 40-year-old compiled his list of best Ghanaian players since 1992 when he replied to a tweet by Betway Ghana.

Appiah remains one of the most revered players to have ever played for the Black Stars, having captained the national team for several years.

The 40-year-old was Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, Appiah went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.