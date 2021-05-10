Stephen Appiah names top 5 Black Stars players, leaves out Asamoah Gyan

The former Juventus star named himself alongside Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Michael Essien and Richard Kingson.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has named his top five players to have played for the Black Stars since 1992.
The former Juventus star named himself alongside Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Michael Essien and Richard Kingson.
However, Appiah controversially left out Asamoah Gyan, who is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer.
The 40-year-old compiled his list of best Ghanaian players since 1992 when he replied to a tweet by Betway Ghana.
Appiah remains one of the most revered players to have ever played for the Black Stars, having captained the national team for several years.
The 40-year-old was Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.
Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, Appiah went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.
The former Juventus star has since called time on his career and previously served as team manager of the national team.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh