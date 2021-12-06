Watch: Striking trotro drivers, mates turn lorry stations into football pitch to display their skills

Several roads in the capital were blocked in the morning, with commuters struggling to get cars to their workplaces.

Interestingly, though, some drivers turned their lorry stations into football pitches while the strike was ongoing.

Videos that have gone viral show some of the drivers and their conductors displaying their football skills at the lorry stations while others acted as commentators.

At the Ashaiman lorry station, for instance, the drivers parked their cars and were playing football as the stranded passengers watched on.

The same situation was witnessed at Kasoa, where several bus drivers used the free time created by the strike to play football.

The leadership of the transport operators in an interview with Joy FM said the government must do the needful before they get back to work.