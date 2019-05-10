Speaking on Metro TV, the NC boss said the former Ghana international reached out to him and asked to be given a chance to prove himself again.

“I had a call from Sulley Muntari and the way he was talking with passion I couldn't believe it,” Amoah said on Metro TV.

“He said if coach Kwesi Appiah will only play him for 15 minutes, he will be grateful and accept it.”

“This is a player who was clubless but now playing regularly but I think the final decision is in the hands of the coach,” he added.

Sulley Muntari was one of Ghana’s best players between 2005 to 2014. He was sacked from the Black Stars camp during the Fifa World Cup in Brazil for indiscipline.

He has played 84 times for Ghana and scored 20 goals in the process.

Muntari currently plays for Spanish second-tier Albacete. The 34-year-old has made just two appearances since joining on loan in January.

Meanwhile, the coach of the senior national team, Kwesi Appiah is expected to name a strong team for the upcoming AFCON in Egypt in June.

Ghana will play in Group F of the Afcon alongside Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.