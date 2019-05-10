He moved fro the French side, PSG to Tottenham.

On Wednesday, May 8, 2019 he was Tottenham’s hero in the UEFA Champions League semi-final against Ajax. He scored a hat-trick to see his team qualify for the 2019 final in Madrid.

The Brazilian took time to settle at Spurs and may not have faced Ajax but for injuries yet his hat-trick showed his talent.

At age 13, Lucas Moura left home to hone his talents at Sao Paulo. Fast forward 13 years and he is in the final of the Champions League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Pulse Sports look at 6 fun facts about the Brazilian, Lucas Moura;

He blames his sudden hair loss on his father and brother as he says both are bald. He also says that stress that comes with playing in Europe has contributed to his baldness.

Lucas Moura is the first Brazilian player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final.

Lucas Moura was a member of the Selecao sub 20’s Class of 2011. He won the Under-20 South American Cup in Peru playing in a front three with Neymar and Oscar. Lucas was named best player of the 2011 South American Youth Championship ahead of Neymar.

