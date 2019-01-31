Muntari has been without a club since leaving Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna las season.

The 34-year-old is expected to use his experience to help the second-tier side qualify for the Spanish topflight league.

Sullley Muntari has over the years had stints with clubs such as Udinese, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Inter Milan, AC Milan, etc.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder was part of the Inter Milan team that won the historic treble in 2010- UEFA Champions League, Italian Serie A and Italian Cup.

He has also paid his dues to the Black Stars, having played in three different FIFA World Cups- 2006, 2010 and 2014.