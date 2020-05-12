There is much lawlessness in most African countries which Ghana is no exception to that.

And Asamoah Gyan during the 'Time Up' segment of his exclusive interview with Pulse Ghana which has been serialised said that one of the things he would tackle when given the chance to become the President of the Republic of Ghana is to enforce law and order in the country.

“There will be rules and regulations. There a lot of rules and regulation that people don’t abide by. I tell my people. It is a funny example. I tell them when we go outside and they bring the foreigners here, they will make here better and we will go and spoil there. We will make there worst because I say it every time, people might disagree with me but I always say,” he told Pulse Ghana.

"When you go outside the country when you see where Africans are living you will know Africans are living here because we don’t keep places clean".

The 34-year-old added that he will pay much attention to poor sanitation and traffic congestion in Ghana.“Sanitation because it is very very important,” he added.

“Although we have got a lot of things happening in the country unnecessary traffics. There are a lot of things that cause traffic: People sell on the street which they know they are supposed to be in the market: Commercial drivers who park anyhow and on the high way we see drivers relaxing in the inner lane. When you want to overtake you do it in the inner lane, not the outer lane, but you see a lot of big cars in the inner lane who are very relaxed and they cause a lot of accident.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and he is also Africa’s greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals