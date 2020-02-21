The National Sports Authority (NSA) announced last week that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been closed down with immediate effect for renovation works to start and it is a big blow to the Porcupine Warriors because they didn’t expect the news.

Asante Kotoko have chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as their new venue for the remaining games of the 2019/2020 season.

According to the General Manager, the team has a huge fan base in Accra which also influenced the decision to choose the Accra Sports Stadium

"The Accra Sports Stadium and our huge support base in Accra have always served us well, and we believe strongly that this time things would be indifferent."

"We are looking forward to seeing our fans from in and around the Greater Accra Region fill the stands when we start off with Bechem United next week.", he added.

Asante Kotoko will play their last game in the region against Asokwa Deportivo this weekend in the MTN FA Cup before moving to Accra.