Saint George's Day is a day where a passion for literature is celebrated and it veered away from the norm this time around when the Universidad Internacional de Cataluna (UIC) decided to run a competition related to Lionel Messi.

The initiative, led by the journalist Miguel Angel Violan, aimed at coming up with a new adjective to qualify Lionel the Barcelona ace who is arguably the greatest footballer of all-time.

"I thought it would be nice to link something academic with something popular like a player who many consider to be the best of all time," Violan said to Efe.

"Some may think there are no more adjectives for him, so this investigation wanted to see how true that is."

Several new words came up to describe the football maestro, but in the end, three of them were shortlisted.

One was "re-gol-ucionario", a play on the word "revolucionario".

In English, that would be something like "re-goal-utionary".

The next word was "inadjetivable", or "unadjectivable" in English.

Finally, there was the term "General de Gol", meaning General of Goals and based on General Charles de Gaulle.