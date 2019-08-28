Asante Kotoko defeated Kano Pillar 2-0 on Sunday in the CAF Champions League, courtesy of goals from Mathew Kelvin Andoh and Emmanuel Gyamfi to progress to the second round of the competition 4-3 on aggregate.

According to a report by Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM, each player will take home $1,000.

Asante Kotoko will take on Tunisian giants Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the second round of the CAF Champions League. The first leg will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium next month before they jet off to North Africa for the second leg.

The players stand to get $1,500 in the next round against Etoile Sportive du Sahel should they knock out the 2007 champions of Africa.

Asante Kotoko are looking forward to strengthening their team as they face Etoile du Sahel with the registration of Jordan Opoku and Augustine Okrah.

The Porcupine Warriors last faced Etoile du Sahel in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup: lost the first leg 2-0 and drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi.