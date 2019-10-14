The 34-year-forward registered a goal against Luxemburg as Portugal won 3-0 in the Euro 2020 qualifier against their opponent over the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal has been reported by Spanish major news outlet Marca as his 700th career goal, while other news sources have reported it is the former Real Madrid striker’s 699 goals.

The goal of discord occurred on September 18, 2010. Real Madrid, with Cristiano Ronaldo at the head, faced Real Sociedad in Anoeta. And a foul launched by the Portuguese put the statisticians on the warpath.

Real Madrid in that moment tied to one against Real Sociedad. Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled, took the free kick, but the ball hit Pepe's back before going into the back of the net.

'Marca', in charge of giving the 'Pichichi' every season, gave Real Madrid's goal to Cristiano Ronaldo, something that intrinsically clashed with what Mateu Lahoz, referee of the match, put in the refereeing act. The referee gave the goal to Pepe.