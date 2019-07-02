Ghana who were on two points before the game have increased their points tally to five.

Cameroon were also held to a goalless draw by Benin in the other Group F game.

What it means is that Ghana have now qualified with more goals scored.

The Indomitable Lions defeated Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their opening Group F game while the Black Stars drew two all against the Squirrels of Benin.

Ghana and Cameroon battled it out to a goalless draw in the second round of their Group F games.

Heading into their last group F games Cameroon were leading the pack with four points and plus two goals.

But the Black Stars who had two points without a goal managed to beat Guinea Bissau by two unanswered goals to go plus two with five points as well.

Ghana and Cameroon have five points plus two goals and looking at the application of the head to head rule which is the first step of the tiebreakers.

And since they both have the same head to head indicators in terms of points and goals for, we will move to the next indicator which is more goals scored in Group F by the two sides.

Ghana scored a total of four goals, two each against Benin and Guinea Bissau, whereas Cameroon had two goals to their credit.

This means Ghana have finished top of Group F with more goals scored.

Ghana, as it stands now, will play against the runners-up of Group E which has Mali, Tunisia, Angola and Mauritania.