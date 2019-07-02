Jordan Ayew raced on to a through ball seconds after half-time to put them ahead, and Thomas Partey slotted home Abdul Baba's cross to seal the victory.

That second goal ensured Ghana finished top of Group F, with Cameroon drawing 0-0 with Benin in Ismailia.

Here is how Pulse.com.gh rated the Black Stars players...

Richard Ofori - 7/10: Didn’t have a lot to do during the game but looked very convincing when tested. Made two crucial saves.

Andy Yiadom - 6/10: Had an average game. Put in a couple of crosses but lost possession quite a few times. However was solid defensively.

Baba Rahman - 8/10: Sent in few crosses and again very impressive when going forward. Provided two assists for his remarkable display

John Boye - 7/10: Good performance. Controlled the backline and read his line well.

Joseph Aidoo - 7/10: Was nervous in the beginning of the game, committing silly fouls. His confident grew as the game goes on and won many battles in defence, especially in the second half.

Thomas Partey - 7/10: Controlled the midfield and always demanding for the ball. Connected well to secure Ghana's second goal in the second half.

Mubarak Wakaso - 6/10: Barely put a foot wrong and also won some duels but he wasn’t imposing on the night. He always looked to stretch the play with his usual long passes.

Samuel Owusu - 7.5/10: Quite energetic throughout the game as he linked up with Andy Yiadom on the flank.Caused a lot of problems to the Bissau Guineans defence with his trickery and dribbling.

Kwabena Owusu - 6/10: Not the best performance from the youngster. Should have opened the scoring in the first half but he directed his header wide. Not surprise he was withdrawn.

Andre Ayew - 6.5/10: He really did show why he was captain of the Black Stars, always demanding for the ball and dropping deep to support the midfielder. Combined beautifully with Baba Rahman who squared the ball to Partey to finish off the game.

Jordan Ayew - 8.5/10: Looked very confident and was willing to take on the Bissau Guineans. He took his goal well from a tight angle and could have got a couple more if he had taken his chances.