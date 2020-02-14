Konadu’s assessment of the season has come ahead of his side’s crunchy encounter against their regional rivals AshGold on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko are tied with four teams namely Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Medeama and AshGold on 17 points as the clubs with most points after matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League and that might have informed his assertion that the doemstic league is competitve.

"Oh, the competitiveness is very strong. I think every club is hungry to win the league because the league has been suspended for so many months," Konadu told Sir Martin on Ghana Sports Page 1 in China.

"Our match against Ashgold on Sunday is going to be cool but the only difference is we will be playing without our supporters which is very bad.

"In fact, this ban has really affected my team’s performance. We thank God that, after Sunday we will be getting our supporters back," he added.

Asante Kotoko will welcome their regional rivals Ashanti Gold SC to the Baba Yara stadium on Sunday in match week 10 of the Ghana Premier League