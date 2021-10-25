‘This too shall pass’ – ICGC consoles members who are Manchester United fans

“If your Sunday was tearful, we wish you a happy Monday. Remember, this too shall pass!” the church tweeted.

It will be recalled that Manchester United were thrashed 5-0 at Old Trafford by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils had no answers to Jurgen Klopp’s rampant team, who picked them apart with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick.

The Egyptian forward was the star of the show as he also assisted Naby Keita for Liverpool’s opening goal.

Meanwhile, Diogo Jota also got on the score sheet as the Merseysiders ran riots against their bitter rivals.

In the aftermath of the game, several Manchester United fans took to social media to call for the sacking of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian has come under intense pressure following back to back defeats in the Premier League against Leicester City and Liverpool.