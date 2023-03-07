Thomas Partey explains tribute to Christian Atsu during Arsenal vs Bournemouth game

The Gunners came from 2-0 down to record an impressive 3-2 victory following a last-minute goal by Reiss Nelson.

Mikel Arteta’s side looked to be heading towards defeat when they conceded two goals to Bournemouth after strikes from Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi.

However, a late rally from Arsenal saw them restore parity following quick-fire goals from Partey and Ben White.

Nelson then netted the winner with the last kick of the game as the Gunners maintained their five-point lead at the summit of the league table.

Partey had attempted to lift his shirt to pay tribute to Atsu when he scored but didn’t go through with the idea after only showing a portion of the message in his undershirt before quickly running to restart play.

However, the Ghana international later paid tribute to his former international teammate at full-time by displaying the message “Rest well Christian Atsu”.

Explaining his tribute after the game, Partey said: “I wish I could get the chance to dedicate this to him [Atsu].

“We all saw that we have to believe and I believe that I dedicated the goal to him. At the end, I am happy, I wish that he rests well in peace.”

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.