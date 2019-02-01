The 25-year-old midfielder was selected alongside Daniel Parejo of Valencia in the central midfield position.

Thomas Partey did so well by scoring an average rating of 8.07 in the month of January.

The Black Stars midfielder made more interceptions (16) than any other player in La Liga last month.

Thomas Partey made a total of nine interceptions against Sevilla, which has only been surpassed twice this season in the La Liga.

Against Sevilla, Partey made nine tackles, which is a feat that has only been surpassed on two occasions in a La Liga game this season.

He was adjudged the Whoscored Man of the Man against Sevilla and Getefe- both games were played in the month of January.

His Atletico Madrid teammates Santiago Arias, who plays as a right back and Centre back Jose Gimenez, also secured their place in the La Liga best rated XI.

Below is full list of players and how they are lined-up in the La Liga team of January.