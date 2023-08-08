ADVERTISEMENT
Thomas Partey feels proud to be part of Arsenal team that won Community Shield

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has said he feels proud to be part of the club following their Community Shield triumph.

The 30-year-old played full throttle as Mikel Arteta’s side held Manchester City to a 1-1 draw before beating them on penalties to win the Community Shield.

Partey started alongside Arsenal’s £105 million man, Declan Rice, in midfield, with the pair running the show in the early exchanges.

However, it was Manchester City who struck first as substitute Cole Palmer scored from a brilliant curling effort in the 77th minute.

Arsenal, though, were able to fight their back – taking advantage of the prolonged added time – with Leandro Trossard netting the equaliser in the 101st minute to take the game to penalties.

In the ensuing shootout, the Gunners edged their rivals 4-1 to emerge as winners of the Community Shield.

While Martin Odegaard, Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Fabio Vieira all scored, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed for Manchester City.

In the aftermath of the game, Partey took to Instagram to celebrate Atsenal’s Community Shield victory and said he was proud to be part of the team.

“Proud of being part of this amazing team! Big thanks to everyone supporting us,” the former Atletico Madrid man wrote.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will open their 2023/24 Premier League campaign with a game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
