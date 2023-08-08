Thomas Partey feels proud to be part of Arsenal team that won Community Shield

Partey started alongside Arsenal’s £105 million man, Declan Rice, in midfield, with the pair running the show in the early exchanges.

However, it was Manchester City who struck first as substitute Cole Palmer scored from a brilliant curling effort in the 77th minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal, though, were able to fight their back – taking advantage of the prolonged added time – with Leandro Trossard netting the equaliser in the 101st minute to take the game to penalties.

In the ensuing shootout, the Gunners edged their rivals 4-1 to emerge as winners of the Community Shield.

While Martin Odegaard, Trossard, Bukayo Saka and Fabio Vieira all scored, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri missed for Manchester City.

In the aftermath of the game, Partey took to Instagram to celebrate Atsenal’s Community Shield victory and said he was proud to be part of the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Proud of being part of this amazing team! Big thanks to everyone supporting us,” the former Atletico Madrid man wrote.