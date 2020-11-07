Player and officials of the 18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) clubs are required to undergo a mandatory test for Coronavirus as a requirement for the start of the new season.

Accra Hearts of Oak underwent the test this week to comply with the government directive to curb the disease.

The club afterwards have announced that three of their players have contracted the disease.

“Three people out of the team that went for corona test have tested positive, and have been referred to the appropriate quarters for isolation and treatment. We wish them well and hope to see them join us soon.”

The Accra giants went for a two-week camping in Cape Coast for the team to take shape ahead of the 2020/2021 season.

They returned to the capital on Friday to prepare for the start of the Ghana Premier league.

Accra Hearts Oak will make a journey to Dormaa to face Aduana Stars in their season’s opener at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park

The Phobians last won the Ghanaian topflight league in the 2008/2009 season, so the longest existing club in the country have not clinched the league title for more than a decade.

However, it would be recalled that the Ghana Premier League hasn’t able to realise its completion for the past two years.

Aduana Stars who won the GPL in 2017 remain the defending champions.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) launched the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League at a short ceremony on Thursday.

The President of GFA Kurt E.S Okraku in his address revealed the increase in the cash prize for this season’s Ghanaian topflight league.

“The winner of this season's league takes home a trophy plus cash prize of GHC 250,000, 40 gold medals plus Ghc 10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center," he said.

“The runners up will receive GHC 150,000 plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the third place will pocket GHC 80,000.

Meanwhile, in the area of television coverage, StarTimes, who are the official rights holder of the Ghana Premier League TV coverage have revealed that they will invest an amount of $1.5 million dollars for production and promotional purposes of the 2020/2021 season.

This was revealed by the Marketing Manager of StarTimes Ghana, Madam Akorfa Banson during the launch of the 2020-21 Ghana Football season.