Ghana were knocked out of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in the quarter-finals stage of the competition in a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast.
Despite an early exit from the competition, Abedi Pele, the skipper of the Black Stars impressed, so as Frank Amankwah, his playing mate and they secured their places in the tournament’s finest 11.
Frank Amankwah a.k.a Bayereba was a Kotoko right-back and best number no.2 on the African continent in the early 1990s.
Abedi Pele doesn’t need any introduction with regards to his pedigree as one of the greatest African footballers of all-time.
He was the first player to win three consecutive African Footballer of the Year: 1991, 1992 and 1993.
Below is the full list of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations All-star Team:
Goalkeeper
Country Name
Egypt Ahmed Shobair
Defenders
Country Name
Ghana Frank Amankwah
Zambia Chongo
Zambia Elijah Litana
Nigeria Benedict Iroha
Midfielders
Country Name
Ivory Coast Serge-Alain Maguy
Nigeria Jay-Jay Okocha
Nigeria Daniel Amokachi
Ghana Abedi Pele
Forwards
Country Name
Ivory Coast Joël Tiéhi
Nigeria Rashidi Yekini