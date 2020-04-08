Ghana were knocked out of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in the quarter-finals stage of the competition in a 2-1 defeat to Ivory Coast.

READ MORE: Great Olympics sack 8 players including ex-Black Stars trio for poor performance

Despite an early exit from the competition, Abedi Pele, the skipper of the Black Stars impressed, so as Frank Amankwah, his playing mate and they secured their places in the tournament’s finest 11.

Frank Amankwah a.k.a Bayereba was a Kotoko right-back and best number no.2 on the African continent in the early 1990s.

Abedi Pele doesn’t need any introduction with regards to his pedigree as one of the greatest African footballers of all-time.

He was the first player to win three consecutive African Footballer of the Year: 1991, 1992 and 1993.

Below is the full list of the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations All-star Team:

Goalkeeper

Country Name

Egypt Ahmed Shobair

Defenders

Country Name

Ghana Frank Amankwah

Zambia Chongo

Zambia Elijah Litana

Nigeria Benedict Iroha

Midfielders

Country Name

Ivory Coast Serge-Alain Maguy

Nigeria Jay-Jay Okocha

Nigeria Daniel Amokachi

Ghana Abedi Pele

Forwards

Country Name

Ivory Coast Joël Tiéhi

Nigeria Rashidi Yekini