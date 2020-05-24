This followed a meeting with the top brass of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) after which approval and full backing was granted to the plans of the coach.

Ayew replaced Asamoah Gyan, as captain of the Black Stars.

READ MORE: GFA President Kurt Okraku reveals why Kwesi Appiah was sacked

Gyan, who has captained the Black Stars for seven years was elevated to the position of “General Captain”.

Subsequently, Kwadwo Asamoah was named the deputy captain.

It would be recalled that James Kwesi Appiah stripped of the captaincy of Asamoah Gyan and the former Sunderland striker who wasn't pleased with the decision recused himself from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

He also announced his retirement from international football, but he rescinded his decision after the President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo reached out to him.

Andre Ayew emulated the feat chalked by his father Abedi Pele Ayew when he captained the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) - 1992, 1994, 1996 and 1998. They became the first father and son to captain Ghana at the AFCON.