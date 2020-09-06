The Obuasi giants won the league title with a game to spare and consolidated 4-point advantage at the top of the standings to win the title.

Ashantigold ended the season with 52 points and despite losing matchday 30 against Great Olympics their accumulated points were enough to win them the title.

Ashgold were the first club to win the Ghana league when it went professional in the 1993/94 and defended it twice in 1995 and 1996 but failed to win their fourth title until 2015

Coach Bashir Hayford who won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko in the 2007-08 season, he made it two league titles as a coach, when he did it with the Miners who had last won the championship in the 1995-96 season.

He and Herbert Addo are the only two coaches to win the title with two different clubs