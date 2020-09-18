Portia Boakye volleyed home a scorcher at the death give Ghana gold in the women’s football tournament at the 2015 All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

The Black Queens earned a penalty after substitute Edem Atovor was felled inside the box as the last woman.

Striker Agnes Aduako elected herself but her feeble effort was parried but into play by goalkeeper and captain Isabelle Mambingo Mambingo.

Aduako followed up with another attempt but Mambingo deflected it again and the ball flew in the air to Boakye who latched powerfully into the net in the 88th minute.

It was sweet revenge for Ghana who lost by the same scoreline four years ago at the 2011 Maputo Games.

Bonus row

The Black Queens rejected the US$ 2,000 bonus for each player for winning gold at the just ended All Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

In addition, they are demanding that all their outstanding bonuses totaling about US$ 10,000 each accrued from playing in the All Africa Games and Olympic qualifiers.

The team remained in their hotel rooms following their arrival to agitate against government failure to pay them the agreed bonuses.

They left after the matter was resolved.