Christian Atsu making his Black Stars debut was the toast of Ghanaian football loving fans as he scored and dazzled his opponents with much ease to create space for his teammates.

Braces from Dominic Adiyiah and Jordan Ayew, as well as further goals from Sulley Muntari, Christian Atsu and Jerry Akaminko, sent Ghana on their way to a convincing victory against a Lesotho side that finished with 10 men.

The game, though, was sadly delayed for a long period just before the hour mark when floodlight failure stopped the encounter at 4-0. It was eventually restarted with the Black Stars completing their straightforward win.