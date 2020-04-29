The Phobians finished top of the 2016/2017 season with 58 points, 5 points clear of 2nd-placed AshGold.

On that same day, Emmanuel Clottey bagged a hat-trick to emerge as the top scorer of the 2006/2007 Ghana Premier League with 14 goals in a game his side Great Olympics lost 5-3 against Asante Kotoko at the Nkawkaw Stadium.

Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics were accused by a section of the Ghanaian football loving fans of playing a fixed match to aid Clottey to win the goal king.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord (now WAFA), Tano Bofoakwa &Power FC were relegated.