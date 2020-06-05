Polley a member of the 1992 Black Stars AFCON losing finalists has explained that the mood in the camp of the Black Stars changed after Tony Baffoe was named as the skipper for the Ivory Coast final.

Tony-Baffoe-Ghana-captain-Senegal-1992

Abedi Pele who was the substantive skipper of the Black Stars was suspended for the final against Ivory Coast in 1992 after receiving two cautions.

In the absence of Abedi Pele Baffoe, who was a new member of the team was selected ahead of the senior players including Toy Yeboah.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt in an interview revealed that the captaincy issue had a toll on Ghana

Some members of the team have rejected Yeboah’s claims, but Prince Polley has confirmed that the captaincy issue had a negative effect on the four times champions of Africa.

Prince Polley

“Tony Yeboah was the one who brought Tony Baffoe to the Black Stars, so when he was named the skipper of the team ahead of him he felt Ghanaians didn’t have confidence in him," he told Kasapa FM

“When Baffoe was named the captain of the team ahead of the final, the mood in camp changed. I quite remember before the game Otto Pfister told Tony Yeboah that whenever Ghana get a free kick or a penalty in open play Tony Yeboah should take it, but he told the coach to find another person for those duties".

Ghana were the overwhelming favourites for the 1992 final, but they were held to a goalles draw after half time and subsequently lost to their West African neighbours Ivory Coast 10-11 on penalties