This is going to be the second all-English final in the history of the competition. Manchester United defeated Chelsea in a dramatic penalty shootout in Russia in the first all-English final in 2008.

Tottenham reached the final after qualifying from Group B which had Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV. They needed a draw against Barcelona at the Camp Nou to book their ticket to the knockout stage.

They never looked back afterwards thrashing Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate in the round of 16, before they stunned Manchester City via the away goal rule following a 4-4 aggregate scoreline in the all-English quarterfinals.

They would do the unimaginable in the semi-finals against sensational Ajax who had knocked out giants Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the last four.

Tottenham had lost the first leg 0-1 at home and at the Johann Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam they were losing 2-0 after the first. Spurs clawed back and won 2-3, with Brazilian Lucas Moura bagging a hat-trick for Spurs.

Liverpool like Tottenham struggled before they passed the group stage test. They lost all their away fixtures and qualified for the round of 16 after edging Napoli 1-0 in the final group game to finish runners-up of Group C which has PSG, Napoli and Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade).

They dismissed Bayern Munich from the competition in the round of 16 in a 3-1 aggregate scoreline, before they silenced FC Porto 6-1 on aggregate to go through to the semi-finals.

In the semi-finals, they faced their toughest test against Barcelona. The Reds dominated the Catalans at Camp Nou in the first leg, yet they were at the receiving end suffering a 3-0 defeat.

Liverpool were written off after the first leg defeat, but they did a comeback as they walloped Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield.

Tottenham are playing their first UEFA Champions League final, while Liverpool will be playing in their eighth final in the competition, having already won five.

Liverpool lost the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid last year.

Below is a list of all the games

Tottenham: Group B runners-up

Inter 2-1 Tottenham

Tottenham 2-4 Barcelona

PSV 2-2 Tottenham

Tottenham 2-1 PSV

Tottenham 1-0 Inter

Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham

Watch all of Liverpool's goals en route to Madrid

Liverpool: Group C runners-up

Liverpool 3-2 Paris

Napoli 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Crvena zvezda

Crvena zvezda 2-0 Liverpool

Paris 2-1 Liverpool

Liverpool 1-0 Napoli

Round of 16

Tottenham 3-0 Dortmund

Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham (agg: 0-4)

Liverpool 0-0 Bayern

Bayern 1-3 Liverpool (agg: 1-3)

Quarter-finals

Watch every Spurs goal of their campaign

Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City

Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)

Liverpool 2-0 Porto

Porto 1-4 Liverpool (agg: 1-6)

Semi-finals

Tottenham 0-1 Ajax

Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (Spurs win on away goals)

Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (agg: 4-3)