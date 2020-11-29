The outspoke politician recently accused the actress of having an affair with former President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama and even hinted that the actress newborn baby is the father of the presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

READ MORE: Ask ‘greedy’ Sarkodie if he’s given any money to Castro’s mom from ‘Adonai’- Aisha Modi

Tracy Boakye hit back at Kennedy Agyapong and the two rained insults on each other on radio and social media.

Kennedy Agyapong in a recent interview has said that what he said about John Mahama and Tracy Boakye was just a joke.

“Sometimes if you are not strong you will fail. That is why I don't use Whatever happens to any man I don't use it unless. Like I was in Ackyease and joking about Mahama and Tracy Boakye took it so seriously and all that,” he said

The actress has reacted to Kennedy Agyepong’s latest comments about her and the former President by indicating that the Member of Parliament should never joke with matters of that sort.

“JOKING??? Really??? Ok, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, I beg you not to joke with such issues again, especially during an election period, No Politician has bought any house nor cars for me, My Man is not a politician. I AM ALSO SORRY FOR THE HARSH AND DISRESPECTFUL WORDS I USED FOR YOU, you’re like a father to me, and I’m your daughter. SO SORRY, and please such jokes are too expensive. THANK YOU 🙏,” Tract Boakye wrote on his Instagram account.