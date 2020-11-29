READ MORE: Nadia Buari’s twin are so grown in this beautiful family video

Modi explained that Castro recorded Adonai with the multiple award-winning rapper, before going missing in 2014, but the Tema based musician has refused to look after ‘African Girls’ hitmaker’s mother who was depending on his son before his disappearance.

“We were in London when Castro left to go and shoot Adonai music video. When he was going, I asked him why he was going under the stress just to shoot a music video because if it were to be them, they won’t do it. Adonai is for Castro and Sarkodie before he went missing, so I am asking today on this radio today, that has Sarkodie ever given Castro’s percentage of the money made on the song before?” she asked.

Ayisha added, “Ask Sarkodie that after Castro went missing, has he removed just GHS500 to go and gift Castro’s mother before? I am asking Sarkodie. This is an issue that has been on my heart for long but today I want to ask.”

Asked how she was able to know that, Sarkodie never gave any money to the family of Castro, Aisha responded by saying that, she’s very close to the family and that, they tell her everything so if he had given them anything, she would have been told.

“I am very close to the family and I can tell you with authority that he has done no such thing before. The woman said he has never visited her before. He has not even called her before. All the musicians in Ghana, none of them have visited Castro’s family before to show their love after he went missing.

“Sarkodie should have boldly than that. Even the money he made from the music video on Youtube, he has never given Castro’s percentage to his family before. Sarkodie is just too greedy”, she concluded.

Ayisha also revealed that Castro personally sponsored the Adonai music video with 2,000 Pounds and that was what they (he and Sarkodie) used to fly to South Africa before shooting the music video.