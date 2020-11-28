The family video captured her husband, herself and her four girls.

Nadia Buari who marked her birthday received much love from her family. Her kids showered her with kisses and hugged her as well as wished her well on her new age.

Nadia’s husband after the kids had raised the curtains followed suit and kissed the actress on her face.

Despite not showing their faces it could be seen from the video that her twins have grown tall and looking nice.

Social media users who took delight in watching the video have expressed their thoughts on the adorable family of the actress.

Abena, for instance, wondered why Nadia still hides the faces of her baby even though they are grown now: abenanymoh: “Lol but their old now why still hiding their face... beautiful fam tho.”

Blessed commented that Nadia has a beautiful family: kacihcihi_blessed: “That is blessings family.

May God always protection your family.”

Others called the video a beautiful one: freda_appiah_: “Beautiful.” hertydopenation:

“Beautiful family.” jays_thrift_beddings: “Beautiful family.”

Wendy admired the love between Nadia and her children:

gwendyoben: “Mother and daughter love.” Lovet called her best mum:

ilovetza: “Best Mom for me.” More fans admired Nadia and her family:

hajia_jummy: “Woow.” mateyiesarah: “Soo cute.”