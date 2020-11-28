READ MORE: Hajia 4 Reall drops her much anticipated new 'Badder Than' single (WATCH)

Funny Face has been ranting on social media for the past week and even went to the extent of lashing out at his baby mama and her family.

However, he quickly made a U-turn and rendered an unqualified apology to his baby mama and her family.

“This day will come again girls. We will laugh again. I will hold you girls in my arms again. For Life is For Life. Even if I have to sweep da whole KUMASI to have u girls back. Even if I have to go stand on mountain Afadajato to shout and apologize to everybody. I will gladly do it wholeheartedly,” he wrote on his Instagram wall.

He also pleaded for their forgiveness,

adding, that his misconduct and continuous rants on social media in the past

few weeks, was as a result of anger and pain.

“Life’s

journey took your father on a lonely mystery road. Where people go and never

return. Or they come back and they don’t remember anybody again is a road of

Anger, pain, revenge. A road nobody will understand, except da people who have

been there. Suicidal thoughts on that road are very rampant. But JEHOVAH, my

#Funnyfans, my true friends ...saved me with words of Encouragement. Your DAD

went on that road and returned peacefully,”

Reacting to this, a section of Ghanaians feels his apology wasn’t enough and has to compensate his baby mama with a brand new car and build a three-bedroom house for his in-laws.

Read some of the comments from his fans below;

Ghanaians tell Funny Face to compensate wife with a car after disgracing her

