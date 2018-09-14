Two Rwandan football officials arrested for bribing referee

news

Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) are holding the football federation (Ferwafa) Secretary-General Francois Regis Uwayezu and the Commissioner of Competitions Eric Ruhamiriza after they were a accused of bribing Namibian referee Jackson Pavaza who officiated Rwanda’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast last weekend in Kigali.

Reports in Rwanda says Pavada has already reported the conduct of the two officials of the Rwandan Football Association to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“We are questioning them. RIB has the mandate to investigate alleged crimes which have been brought to light, in the interest of the general public,” RIB spokesperson Modeste Mbabazi told the www.soka25east.com

Namibian media on Tuesday reported that Pavaza had communicated to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) that the officials tried to bribe him and other officials to manipulate the results in favour of the Rwandan national team Amavubi.

“The money was in an envelope. I did not try to count it or see how much it I was. I just told them that I do not accept any gifts from anyone, as per Caf regulations,” Pavaza is quoted as saying.

Ferwafa has, however, denied the claims.

“We are shocked by the remarks made by Namibian Caf referee Jackson Pavaza claiming to have been bribed to manipulate the result of the 2019 Afcon qualifier between Rwanda and Cote d’Ivoire held on September 9, 2018, at Stade de Kigali,” Ferwafa said in a statement on Wednesday.

In that game Rwanda suffered a 1-2 defeat against Ivory Coast.