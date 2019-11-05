Ben Acheampong was an outstanding player who proudly represented our beloved Black Stars for thirteen years; from 1956 to 1969.

The late Benjamin Acheampong was part of the victorious Black Stars team which conquered Africa in the 1963 and 1965 African Cup of Nations.

During his club career, he played for Cornerstone, Great Ashantis, Asante Kotoko and Real Republicans.

After his playing career, the late Benjamin Acheampong ventured into coaching and he coached Cornerstone, Ashanti Heroes, Kaaseman, Gihoc Stars, Wa Upper West Heroes, BA United and Kumasi Asante Kotoko, among others.

Undoubtedly, the late Benjamin Acheampong was a true football man who dedicated his life to Ghana football.

Ghana Football has lost a true legend of our game and the GFA extends its deepest condolences to the children, family and loved ones of the late Benjamin Acheampong.

May his soul rest in peace.