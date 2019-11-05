The Ghana international has been ruled out of the game, having failed to recover from an injury he suffered last week.

Asamoah missed Inter Milan’s 2-1 win over Bologna in the Serie A on Saturday, and will miss the Dortmund clash too.

Inter coach Antonio Conte confirmed the Ghanaian’s absence during his pre-match team news.

“[Stefano] Sensi is back fit. He’s had three full training sessions back with the squad, we’ll see how and when to use him best.

"[Danilo] D'Ambrosio, Asamoah and [Roberto] Gagliardini are all unavailable,” the Italian manager said.

Inter Milan will face Dortmund at the Signal-Iduna Park on Tuesday, as both teams look to catch up on Barcelona, who sit top of the group.