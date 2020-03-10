A possible takeover of Newcastle United has been on the card for seasons, with fans of Magpies pushing for owner Mike Ashley to sell to a potential buyer.

Mayweather — who according to Forbes — was the highest-paid athlete of the last decade, earning $915m (£686m) in that time.

In an unexpected twist to his current UK tour, Mayweather was quizzed about rumours suggesting he had his eye on a takeover at St James’ Park.

During a fan Q&A in Newcastle on Sunday night, the moderator asked: “You are very, very interested in buying Newcastle United, are you?”

Floyd replied: “In the US we call it soccer, but the Newcastle football team is an unbelievable team, a hell of a team.”

He then put the question to the crowd, who cheered in response to his question: “If the people want me to buy the Newcastle team, let me know.”

Newcastle have been the subject of much takeover speculation According to TMZ, representatives for Mayweather have confirmed his interest in a possible deal.

However, they also stated no official negotiations have taken place as yet.

Back in January it was reported that a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had tabled a £340million bid to purchase Newcastle.