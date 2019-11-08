However, before Ghana attained independent the first united football association in the Gold Coast had John Darkwah as its Chairman and Richard Akwei as its Vice Chairman.

But after government took over the appointment of the heads of the Ghana Football Association in the early 1960s, the appointment of the Vice President seized to exist.

It resurfaced in the early 1990s after the Organisation's of Ghana League Clubs Association (OGLA) now Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) pushed for a Vice Chairman now Vice President to be appointed from the clubs.

That was the reason why the Vice Chairman of GHALCA doubled as the Vice Chairman of the GFA.

During the tenure of Awuah Nyamekye as GFA President OGLA's Vice Chairman in the person of Prof. Kofi Kumador automatically became his Vice Chairman

But after his reign Joe Lartey didn't have a Vice Chairman, due to crisis in the football administration at the time.

The practice of having OGLA or GHALCA Vice Chairman continued for years and even Kwesi Nyantakyi, the longest serving GFA President benefited from that.

As GHALCA Vice Chairman in 2004, he automatI assumed the second in command position in the GFA.

And when his boss Nyaho Tamakloe was ousted from officer by football administrators the former Wa All Stars boss won the elections that followed in December, 2005.

kofi kumador 1990-1992

Alhaji MND Jawula 1993-1997

Ade Coker 1997-2001

Emmanuel Owusu Ansah 2001-2004

Kwesi Nyantakyi 2004-2005

Fred Pappoe 2005-2011

Fred Crentsil 2011-2015

George Afriyie 2015-2018

Mark Addo 2019-