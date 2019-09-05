Hell broke loose after the Alhaji Grunsah referred to the Regional Football Association as the ‘goro’ (an unappealing way to qualify a group of person or persons) boys of Ghana football following a proposal before congress by Kojo Yankah that the regions which have over 300 clubs should have more members on the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) than the 16-club Premier League.

READ MORE: GFA elections will be suspended if Congress refuses to adopt draft statutes - FIFA

Kojo Yankah engaged Grunsah in exchanges and security officers in charge of the extra-ordinary congress had to step in to restore sanity.

Alhaj Grunsah then apologised to Kojo Yankah and all members of the Regional Football Association (RFA) for referring them as ‘goro’ boys, before congress business continued.

The extra-ordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association seeks to find GFA members to adopt a draft statute by the Normalisation Committee.

The Normalisation Committee was set up after the Anas expose’ which caught some match and football officials on camera receiving monies suspected to be a bribe to review the statutes of the Ghana Football Association to avoid future happenings.