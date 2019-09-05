GFA elections will be suspended if Congress refuses to adopt draft statutes - FIFA

Nikola in order to make a statement said at the first extra-ordinary congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after the Normalisation Committee took charge last year which is ongoing at the Ghana Physician and Surgeon Council that FIFA will not tolerate opposition from congress regarding the draft statutes.

“The Normalisation Committee has worked on draft statutes for the Ghana Football Association. An election would be depended on it. If Congress fails to adopt the draft statutes or make several amendments to it FIFA is likely to kick against it and elections will not be scheduled until further notice,” Luka Nikola said.

The Normalisation Committee (NC) was constituted by FIFA after the Anas expose’ which unravelled corrupt practices in Ghana football was premiered in June 2018.

The NC was tasked to restructure Ghana football by reviewing the statutes governing the Ghana Football Association.