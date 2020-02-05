Sharaf plays for as a striker for German sixth-tier side Verbandsliga and he is now Ghana training with the academy boys- he is in the final week of his training.

''Sharaf has been good and a wonderful kid. Very respectful and determined to succeed as a footballer. He's well travelled but was impressed with the facilities here and that's a plus for us,'' a club source told GHANASoccernet.com

Sharaf has been working out to remain fit along with close friend Hope Doagbodzi.

The 24-year-old striker once had a short stint with Belgian topflight side KV Mechelen.

Sharaf is not new to Ghanaian football-loving fans because he has associated himself with legendary footballers such as Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew, Stephen Appiah, etc.

He even paid visits to Asamoah Gyan and watched him in the stands during his days in the UAE.