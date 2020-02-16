READ MORE: Video: Victorien Adebayor becomes the first player to score double-digit goals this season

It will be the 61st league game between the two Ashanti giants.

It will be the last of the three games Asante Kotoko were ordered to play behind closed due to crowd violence on matchday 3 against Berekum Chelsea.

In the 60 previous clashes between Asante Kotoko and AshGold, the Kumasi outfit have won 26 times, with the Miners having emerged victorious on 14 times and 20 of the encounters ending in a draw.

AshGold formerly Goldfield had to wait until 1995 to chalk their first win against Asante Kotoko after making their debut in the 1985/1986 season when they beat them 1-0 at Obuasi.

At the home grounds of Asante Kotoko, they have played 30 league games. The Porcupine Warriors have won 19, with AshGold having won one and 10 of them have ended in a draw.

The Miners only win in Kumasi happened in the 2009/2010 season. Frederick Quayson scored only goal for the Obuasi giants.