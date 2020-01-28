On their way to the final, they had to overcome tough opposition from defending champions Aduman and Okess.

National U17 player Christian ‘Benteke’ was the hero of the day as he scored both goals for Kumasi High School and emerged joint top scorer with three goals.

Kumasi High picked almost all the individual awards including Best Goalkeeper, Best player and Best Coach as well as joint Top Scorer awards.

Okess lost 4:3 on penalties after a pulsating drawn game with KSTS in the 3rd place game.

Kumasi High School had last won the trophy 23 years ago.

