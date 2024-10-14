Video: Nigeria players refuse to sit in ‘Trotro’ sent to pick them up at Libya airport

Super Eagles striker, Victor Okoh Boniface, who was dumbfounded by this rare sight in football shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption that stated that none of the players entered the van.

National football teams and international clubs are usually welcomed and picked up by specially designated buses to their hotels and match venues.

So, this allegation that the Libyan Football Federation sent a “trotro” to transport an opponent is a serious one that doesn’t align with the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) minimum requirements for transporting visiting teams.

CAF regulations on transporting visiting teams

CAF categorically states that “the Officials of the host association should escort the visiting team to the airport and should facilitate for them all formalities regarding their departure,” which reports suggest the Libyan Football Federation failed to do.

Again, CAF’s regulation on transport facilities, particularly of transporting visiting teams upon arrival at the Airport notes that a bus must be provided.

“One bus for the players and one car for the officials will be put at the disposal of the visiting delegation from the time of their arrival to that of their departure. Any additional vehicles are subject to an early agreement between the two associations.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has decided to boycott the match and fly the players back to Nigeria.

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, confirmed this in a social media post.

“Power of social media. Apparently, our plane is being fueled as we speak and we should be leaving to Nigeria shortly. Thanks for everyone’s support!”

The Super Eagles were supposed to take on the Mediterranean Knights in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers at 1900 GMT tomorrow.

