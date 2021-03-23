The striker made the announcement in an interview with Humble Ike on Youtube from his base in Germany.

The 30-year-old last played for Lithuanian side FK Palanga which was his 11th club throughout his professional career.

Osei rose to prominence in 2009 when he led the Black Satellites to glory in the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup.

He won the golden boot in the 2007 Africa U-17 Championship and 2009 Africa Youth Championship. He also won the silver boot the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The striker was recognized by World Soccer Magazine as one of the 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the planet in their November 2007 Issue.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Osei featured for clubs Kessben, Kotoko, Granada, Bloemfontein Celtic, FC Twente and more.