Pulse sports has gathered all the vital stats after the round of 16 of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) recorded a total of 44 games, after the round of 16 games.

A total of 87 goals have been scored in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which is an average of 1.98 per game.

However, more goals were registered in the first round than in the second round and third rounds: 27 goals against 16 goals and 25, respectively.

The round of 16 produced 19 goals in eight games

Three players are leading the top scorers’ chart with three goals each: Adam Ounas of Algeria; Cédric Bakambu of DR Congo; Odion Ighalo of Nigeria and Senegalese forward Sadio Mané.

A total of 147 yellow cards have been flashed so far in the 2019 AFCON.

Only the second round recorded 40 yellow cards which are slightly more than the 36 and the 39 cautions in the first round and the third round respectively.

The round of 16 witnessed 31 yellow cards.

Egypt 2019 has recorded four red cards after the round of 16

The first player to score in the 2019 AFCON was Trezeguet of Egypt against Zimbabwe

The first player to register two goals in this edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) was Mickael Pote of Benin against Ghana.

Algeria are the highest scoring nation with nine goals after the round of 16

Pote of Benin has scored the fastest goal in the tournament thus far. It came under 2 minutes against Ghana.

John Boye of Ghana was the first player to be sent off in the ongoing AFCON. He was handed the matching off orders after receiving his second booking against Benin.

Talent Chawapiwa of Zimbabwe was the first player to receive a caution in their 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

10 penalties have been awarded in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Seven have been converted, while three have been wasted: Sadio Mane is the worst offender, having missed twice from the spot kick, while Hakim Ziyech has missed once.

The first team to benefit from a penalty decision was Guinea in their 2-2 draw against Madagascar. This was scored by Francois Kamano.

There players have scored an own goal.

The first team to benefit from an own goal was Morocco when Itamunua Keimuine from Namibia directed the ball into his own net.