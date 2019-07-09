The four times champions of Africa were knocked out of the AFCON 2019 5-4 on penalties after 120 minutes of football had ended in a one-all against North Africans giants Tunisia.

READ MORE: Here are the countries that have qualified for AFCON 2019 quarterfinals

Ghana are yet to win the Africa Cup of Nations since winning the competition in 1982 on Libyan soil.

The Black Stars have played in three different Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals after 1982, but all efforts have remained futile.

Kevin-Prince Boateng who hasn’t earned a call-up since the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil has stated that Ghana failed to accomplish their quest to annex the continent’s showpiece because he was not part of the team.

It would be recalled that Boateng and Sulley Muntari were sacked from the camp of the Black Stars during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil for indecent and subsequently banned from the national team.

Muntari has apologised, yet the Sassuolo attacker has not shown any remorse for his action.

The 32-year-old was part of the Ghana team that reached the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals and represented the West African powerhouse in the 2014 Mundial, but he is yet to feature for them in the Africa Cup of Nations.

KP Boateng had a six-month loan stint with Barcelona and he has returned to his parent club Sassuolo after it expired.

The ex-Barcelona forward started his career at Hertha Berlin and in between the time he has had spells at Tottenham Hotspurs, Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke O4, Las Palmas, Frankfurt, Sassuolo and Barcelona.