WAFA recorded a 6-2 win over Top Scout Football Academy in a friendly match played in Sogakope on Wednesday.

A lightning-fast start saw the home side score within the first two minutes. Eric Asameny got the opener for WAFA after teaming up with Augustine Boakye. Two minutes later, WAFA increased the tally through Augustine Boakye.

Asameny scored his brace to make it 3-0 for the home side in the 18th minute to take the game beyond the Believers.

Godwin Agbevor added another goal in the 32nd minute after going past two Top Scout defenders and dribbling the goalkeeper to slot it into an empty net.

Despite the four goals conceded, Top Scout Football Academy were not totally outplayed and the fourth goal came from an individual brilliance that was justifiably disputed, but the first, second and third strikes by WAFA could have been better defended.

Top Scout Football Academy were pressing to grab a goal in the second section of the game when caught out on the break with ten minutes of play after Sampson Agyapong finished off a nice move for WAFA.

The onslaught continued in the last section of the game when Daniel Lomotey slotted home from close range to make it 6-0.

Some hope was restored when Francis Odoom grabbed two late goals – one from the spot – for Top Scout Football Academy to make it 6-2 moments before the end of the game.

WAFA were the dominant side throughout the game though Top Scout Football Academy forwards Francis Odoom and Josephat Yangyuoro could have capitalized on their few scoring opportunities to get Top Scout Football Academy back into the game.