Ghana have been drawn with Nigeria and Ivory Coast in group B of the qualifiers.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari explains why he chose Liberty Professionals over Kotoko

The WAFU Zone B U20 Cup is an elimination tournament for a place in the 2021 Africa U-20 Nations Cup to be held in Mauritania.

The Black Satellites can only secure a place in the continental championship if they finish top of group B.

The African championship will also determine which sides will qualify for the FIFA U-20 Word Cup, which will be staged later in the year.

Ghana who are the only African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup, last qualified for the competition in 2015.

Coach Karim Zito’s charges have been camping at the Ghanaman School of Soccer Excellence since August.