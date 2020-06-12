As the league is about to return from the Coronavirus break, Swansea City will continue to count on the goals and total contribution to team play of Andre Ayew.

He has bagged 12 goals from 35 games for the English Championship outfit.

READ MORE: Abedi Pele & Ghanaian trio named in top 10 Africans to play in Serie A

Andre Ayew following a season loan deal with Fenerbahçe decided to return to Swansea City in the Championship despite several offers from topflight league sides in other countries.

He was rewarded with the vice-captaincy position at the club for his commitment and hard work

This is Andre Ayew’s second spell with Swansea City. He first joined the Welsh side in the summer of 2015 and emerged as the club’s best player that season scoring against some of the giants in the league including Chelsea in his very first month in the Premier League and was voted as the EPL Player of the Month of January in the league.

Andre Ayew’s impressive form attracted an enticing offer from West Ham and they landed him for a club-record fee of 20.5 million pounds.

However, his career at the Hammers took a nosedive due to inconsistency and injury troubles.

He rejoined Swansea City before he went on loan to Fenerbahçe.

Watch all his goals this season: